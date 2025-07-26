Russians are expanding "Shahed" production plant in Alabuga - CNN. PHOTOS

Satellite imagery shows that the Russians have recently accelerated construction at the Shahed attack drone factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. Dozens of new buildings are being erected there, including new dormitories and production facilities.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about this.

The journalists note that the expansion is happening so fast that the ultimate goal of the plant may be the mass production of drones for export to other countries.

From the end of 2024 to mid-July this year, satellite images show at least eight new warehouse-like structures in Alabuga. They are located near buildings previously identified as Shahed production facilities. Some are still under construction. There has also been a significant expansion of residential accommodation in the vicinity of the site.

The image from 12 July shows at least 104 identical rectangular buildings, fully or partially constructed, with an area similar to the existing structures, which are known to be workers' dormitories. Only 15 of these buildings were visible in the February images. Work on the new buildings appears to have begun in March, when spring arrived and the snow melted.

"There are also signs that construction has accelerated in recent weeks. More than half of the residential buildings seen in the picture from 12 July had not yet been erected on 9 June," the journalists write.

In addition, Stroytrest Alabuga, the company responsible for construction at the site, removed from its website in mid-July a section detailing plans for a large residential complex called Europa hostels, but an internal presentation document published on 4 July appears to show a "second phase" of construction. CNN has identified the geographical location of the drone images included in the Alabuga presentation. They show that the construction of one of the rows of dormitories is in full swing.

