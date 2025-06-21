Russia has accumulated almost 2,000 missiles of various types, is also increasing production of "Shaheds" - DIU

As of June 2025, Russia has more than 1,950 strategic missiles of various types in its arsenal, including ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles. Russian troops are also increasing the production of UAVs.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

In addition, according to intelligence, the enemy has thousands of Shahed-136 attack drones and their imitators.

Russia's main missile stockpiles include:

up to 500 9M723 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles

up to 300 cruise missiles 9M728/9M729 "Iskander-K";

up to 260 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers;

up to 280 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers;

more than 400 3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles

up to 150 hypersonic aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" on MiG-31K fighters;

up to 60 North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to the GUR, Russia managed to increase the production of individual missiles by 10-20%.

Every month, Russians produce up to 195 missiles, including:

up to 60 Iskander-M missiles

up to 20 "Iskander-K" missiles

up to 60 Kh-101s;

up to 10 modernized X-32;

up to 30 "Kalibr";

up to 15 Kindzhal.

Production of drones

In addition, the enemy has more than 6,000 attack UAVs such as the Geranium-2 (Shahed-136) and Harpy-A1, as well as more than 6,000 imitators (Gerbera).

According to the DIU, Russia is capable of producing up to 170 such drones per day, both attack and imitation.

By the end of this year, Russia plans to increase UAV production to 190 units per day.

