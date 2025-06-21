Russia and Ukraine have made "insignificant progress" in negotiations - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that there has been "insignificant progress" in the talks between Ukraine and Russia. He called himself a "peacemaker".

He told journalists about this upon his arrival in New Jersey, Censor.NET reports.

"There is little progress in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine... I am always a peacemaker. Sometimes you need to be tough, but always be a peacemaker," Trump said.

He also said he was setting a deadline of "two weeks" for Iran to reach a nuclear deal.

"I give them a certain period of time. We will see what this period will be. But I'm giving them time. And I would say that two weeks is the maximum," Trump said, but he did not specify whether this means that after the deadline the United States will join Israel's military operation.

The US president also said that "Europe has not helped" to resolve the conflict between Iran and Israel. According to him, "Iran wants to talk only to the United States".

