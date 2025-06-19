Hungary has expressed readiness to serve as a venue for potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during a visit to Saint Petersburg, as quoted by the propaganda agency TASS, according to Censor.NET.

He said Budapest has long supported a swift ceasefire and the start of dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We have advocated for a ceasefire and peaceful negotiations. Those who criticized us for supporting a ceasefire are now calling for peace talks and a ceasefire," the Hungarian minister said.

Szijjártó stated that Hungary will continue to support peace initiatives by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He believes that the only viable path to peace in the region is "an agreement between Russia and the United States."

Additionally, during his visit to Russia, Szijjártó said that Hungary "definitely does not support" Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union, claiming it would be a dangerous move for the bloc itself.

