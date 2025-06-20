Russia not demanding Ukraine’s capitulation, only "recognition of realities" of situation on frontline" – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia is allegedly not "seeking Ukraine’s capitulation" but wants "recognition of the realities on the ground."

His statement was quoted by Russian media, reports Censor.NET.

"Russia is not demanding Ukraine’s capitulation but insists on recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground," the dictator said.

This was Putin’s response to the question of whether Russia is seeking the "unconditional capitulation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

"I would prefer that statements where the leader of one country entertains the idea of killing the leader of another remain only rhetoric," Putin added, commenting on the war between Israel and Iran in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Recall that earlier, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia might agree to a ceasefire if Western countries agreed to halt military aid to Ukraine during the truce.