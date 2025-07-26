ENG
Day in Donetsk region: Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under attack, 10 wounded, numerous damages. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 25 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Rodynske, 2 people were wounded, a two-storey building and an administrative building were damaged. Another 2 people were wounded in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was damaged in Lyman and Zarechnoye. A person was wounded in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were wounded, 2 multi-storey buildings, 5 private houses, an infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

