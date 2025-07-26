Day in Donetsk region: Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under attack, 10 wounded, numerous damages. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 25 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Rodynske, 2 people were wounded, a two-storey building and an administrative building were damaged. Another 2 people were wounded in Myrnohrad.
Kramatorsk district.
A house was damaged in Lyman and Zarechnoye. A person was wounded in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were wounded, 2 multi-storey buildings, 5 private houses, an infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Bakhmut district.
4 houses were damaged in Siversk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password