One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

On 27 July, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

Thus, a 54-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol district due to enemy shelling. He was provided with the necessary assistance. He will recover at home.

In total, the district experienced more than a dozen attacks in one day - on Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities. The enemy attacked them with fpv drones and heavy artillery.

There were several fires. Local houses and dead wood were burning. A nine-storey building, a dormitory of an educational institution and 5 cars were damaged.

In addition, the ruscists attacked the Mezheva, Pokrovske and Velykomykhailivka communities of the Synelnykove district. The Russians sent UAVs and KABs there.

There were no injuries. However, there is destruction. The fire engulfed one of the premises of an agricultural enterprise, a house and the roof of a summer kitchen in private yards. A house, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.