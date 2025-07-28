Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with "Smerch" MLRS. PHOTOS

Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with "Smerch" MLRS rockets. There were no casualties, but an enterprise was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration (CMA).

"Today, in the first half of the day, the city of Kostiantynivka suffered another attack by Russian occupation forces. The enemy struck with two rockets from the ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket system. Preliminary information confirms one hit within the city’s territory. Fortunately, there are no civilian casualties as a result of the attack," the statement reads.

However, the shelling caused damage to infrastructure. One facility—the facade of an enterprise located within the impact zone—was damaged.

The regional military administration urged everyone still in frontline areas who need evacuation not to delay.

"Contact the hotline numbers:

050 567 88 87

093 420 18 83," the administration emphasized.









