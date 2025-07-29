3 719 36
Donetsk attacked by drones, over 150,000 subscribers left without power. VIDEO
In the evening of 28 July, drones attacked Donetsk, temporarily occupied by Russia.
This was reported by local telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
Eyewitnesses report that a drone attack on Donetsk began at 11:00 p.m. Social media users report at least two dozen explosions in different parts of the city. The published videos show the sounds of drones, explosions, and the operation of air defence systems.
The occupation-controlled "Donetskelectro" company said that the attack left more than 150,000 residents of Donetsk, Makiivka and Yasynuvata without electricity.
