Enemy strikes rescue workers’ vehicle in Kherson: two wounded. PHOTO

In Kherson, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck of one of the rescue units of the State Emergency Service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, two rescuers were injured and transported to hospital.

"The occupiers are deliberately hitting the rescuers, knowing that they are the last defence for the civilian population. They hit those who save lives every day," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked rescuers in Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone. Two rescuers were also injured.