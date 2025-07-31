Day in the Kharkiv region: 1 person killed, 7 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. The Russians used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, drones, and FPV drones against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

A 63-year-old man was killed in the village of Vasyshcheve in the Bezlyudivska community, and men aged 64, 65, 74, and women aged 47, 54, 62 were injured. A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse building as a result of the strikes.

While providing humanitarian aid in the village of Borshchova, an FPV drone hit a house. A 51-year-old man was wounded.

In the town of Kupyansk, a 56-year-old local resident was injured in her garden as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device. She was hospitalised.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

39 unguided aircraft missiles;

2 S-300 missiles;

4 KABs;

12 "Shahed" UAVs;

2 Lancet UAVs;

2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Kharkiv district, the warehouses of a civilian enterprise, a petrol station (Vasyshcheve village), a private house (Borshchova village) were damaged.

In the Kupyansk district, 2 private houses were damaged (Osynove village);

in the Izium district - 2 private houses, 2 cars were damaged (the village of Vysche Solone, the village of Nyzhche Solone);

In the Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged (the village of Metalivka).

