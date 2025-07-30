ENG
Ruscists’ attack on Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region: death toll rises to 6

Shelling of Novoplatonivka The number of victims has increased

The death toll from a Russian strike on Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region has risen to 6.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, a 71-year-old man who sustained multiple injuries as a result of yesterday's hostile shelling of the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, died in hospital.

The death toll has risen to six people, three more are wounded," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 29 July 2025, the Russian occupiers struck Novoplatonivka in the Kharkiv region. At that time, people were receiving humanitarian aid.

Read more: People killed in Russian strike on Novoplatonivka while gathering to receive water – police

