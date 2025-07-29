ENG
People killed in Russian strike on Novoplatonivka while gathering to receive water – police

Russian strike on Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region — what is known

Russian forces attacked civilians near a store in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, as they gathered to receive humanitarian aid — water.

This was reported on Suspilne by Petro Tokar, head of Kharkiv police, according to Censor.NET.

Tokar said the village remains without water supply, with residents who have categorically refused to evacuate.

"Today they gathered to distribute this water among themselves. The enemy treacherously and cynically struck this gathering of people. Five people died on the spot. The footage is too horrific to show. People were effectively burned alive and suffered traumatic amputations incompatible with life," he said.

Recall that on July 29, at about 10:38 a.m., Russian forces likely struck Novoplatonivka village in the Borova territorial community of Izium district, Kharkiv region, using a multiple launch rocket system.

