Russians strike Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs: one injured, bridge, buildings, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Today, August 1, the enemy once again carried out airstrikes using FAB-250 guided bombs with UMPK modules on the territory of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

"This is not just an attack, it is a deliberate terror against peaceful civilians, our homes, and our way of life," he emphasized.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy strike on the Ivanopil starosta district, a bridge was damaged, which is part of an important transport artery in the region.

Additionally, another strike was carried out on the city of Kostiantynivka, resulting in one civilian injury.

The city also suffered significant damage: the facade of the funeral services section, facades of three multi-story residential buildings and three private houses, as well as a gas pipeline line were damaged.

"We once again urge all community residents: please do not delay your evacuation decision! Don’t wait until it’s too late. Do not put yourself and your loved ones at risk," Horbunov added.





