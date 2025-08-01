EU lowers flags to half-mast in mourning for Ukraine victims: More air defense systems prioritized. PHOTOS
The European Union has lowered its flags to half-mast in mourning for those killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine.
This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.
"More weapons for Ukraine and tougher sanctions on Russia are the fastest way to end the war. Getting more air defenses to Ukraine fast is our priority," she stated.
