Enemy struck village in Zaporizhzhia district: five wounded, almost hundred houses damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two people have been hospitalised with injuries as a result of a Russian attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

"About 100 private houses were damaged: windows were broken, roofs and doors were destroyed. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the house, farm buildings, and the surrounding area. Emergency services have already localized the fire," the report says.

The school and clinic were also damaged.

Later, Fedorov reported that a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were also hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack. The man's condition is serious. Doctors assess the woman's condition as moderate. A little later, it became known about another victim. A 44-year-old man sought medical help.

