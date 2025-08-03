Enemy attempted to break through our defences near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianka, and assaults in area of Antonivsky Bridge were repelled - General Staff. MAP

A total of 138 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 3 August 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missiles and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles, and dropped 140 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5642 attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4482 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richene, Veselyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Lviv in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two control points, one radar station and five enemy artillery pieces.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 920 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised two armoured combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 178 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one cruise missile, and 135 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the North

As noted, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks on the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and fired 279 artillery shells, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Vovchansky Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

Five attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman sector, trying to break into our defences near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednye, and Shandryholove.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once without success in the area of Novomarkove.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Oleksandr-Shultine, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 37 aggressor's assault attacks in the vicinity of localities: Poltavka, Popov Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasny Lyman, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the vicinity of populated areas yesterday: Maliyivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Tolstoy, Myrne, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Filiya.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv sector - the occupants tried to advance in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.