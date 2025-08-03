ENG
News Photo Battles in the east of Ukraine
Enemy attempted to break through our defences near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianka, and assaults in area of Antonivsky Bridge were repelled - General Staff. MAP

A total of 138 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 3 August 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missiles and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles, and dropped 140 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5642 attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4482 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richene, Veselyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Lviv in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two control points, one radar station and five enemy artillery pieces.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 920 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised two armoured combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 178 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one cruise missile, and 135 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

Also read: Russians are resorting to "total infiltration" tactics with increased sabotage in rear, - Syrskyi

Situation in the North

As noted, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks on the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and fired 279 artillery shells, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

General Staff map

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Vovchansky Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

General Staff map

Five attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.

General Staff map

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,055,210 people (+1,010 per day), 11,068 tanks, 30,982 artillery systems, 23,069 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman sector, trying to break into our defences near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednye, and Shandryholove.

General Staff map

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once without success in the area of Novomarkove.

General Staff map

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Oleksandr-Shultine, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

General Staff map

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 37 aggressor's assault attacks in the vicinity of localities: Poltavka, Popov Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasny Lyman, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka," the statement said.

General Staff map

Read more: Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk refineries and fuel and lubricants base "Anna Neftoprodukt" were hit - General Staff

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the vicinity of populated areas yesterday: Maliyivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Tolstoy, Myrne, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Filiya.

General Staff map

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv sector - the occupants tried to advance in the area of Kamianske.

General Staff map

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

General Staff map

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

