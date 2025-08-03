ENG
News Photo Shellings of Mykolaiv region
Russian strike on Mykolaiv: 7 people injured, 3 private houses destroyed, 23 private houses and 12 apartment buildings damaged, post office destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Information on enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region over the past day, as of 07:00 am on 3 August

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

Mykolaiv.

At night, on 2 August, at 10:01 p.m., a rocket attack was launched on the regional centre. As a result, three private houses were destroyed, and fires broke out. Another 23 private houses, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store were damaged. Seven people were injured, four of whom were treated on the spot. As of the morning, a 57-year-old and a 74-year-old man were in moderate condition in the hospital, while a 32-year-old man was treated on an outpatient basis.

Rashists attacked Mykolaiv: there are victims, houses destroyed.

Shelling of Mykolaiv on 2 August
Kutsurub district

Yesterday, on 2 August, and today, on 3 August, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community three times with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that firefighters from the State Emergency Service extinguished a large-scale fire caused by a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv.

