DIU obtained comprehensive classified data on Russian Federation’s latest nuclear submarine cruiser, Knyaz Pozharsky. DOCUMENT

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have obtained classified internal documentation on Russia's newest submarine, the K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky strategic nuclear submarine of the 955A Borei-A project.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

As noted, the military intelligence of Ukraine has at its disposal

- rolls of the submarine crew, including data on positions, qualifications and level of physical fitness;

- combat instructions for the crew;

- ship's battle diagram, diagrams of survivability systems and crew organisational structure;

- crew regulations in cabins and cockpits, instructions for the transfer of wounded and cargo, procedures for towing and other job descriptions;

- engineering documentation, in particular, the report of the survey of the deformed radio beacon, indicating the members of the commission and the companies that participated in the survey.





















"The intelligence officers also obtained an extract from the Pozharsky's ship's log book. This voluminous document regulates the daily combat and routine operation of the vessel.

Project 955A Borei-A submarines are one of the key elements of the Kremlin's so-called nuclear triad. The submarines have 16 launch pits for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry up to 10 warheads," the DIU said.

The Knyaz Pozharsky strategic submarine became part of the 31st Submarine Division of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy only on 24 July 2025. Its permanent home base is in Hajiyevo, Murmansk region.

The DIU reminds that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally accepted the Pozharsky for combat duty.

"The information obtained by the intelligence officers allows us to identify the features and technical limitations of not only the Prince Pozharsky, but also other Project 955A submarines, which are critical to maintaining the imperial myth of the aggressor state of Russia," the DIU added.