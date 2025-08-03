Russian forces strike Kostiantynivka: one man killed. PHOTO

Today, on 3 August, in the morning, the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire again.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the aggressor opened fire from artillery, which damaged residential infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, a civilian was killed in the shelling. The person received injuries incompatible with life in his own home," the statement said.

