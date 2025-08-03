Russians attacked 16 settlements in Donetsk region: 5 people were killed and 11 were wounded. PHOTOS

On 2 August, Russian troops attacked 16 settlements in the Donetsk region: 5 people were killed and 11 were injured.

this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

The victims are

Kostiantynivka direction

The Russian army struck Konstantynivka with aerial bombs, cannon artillery, and drones - 2 people were killed and one was injured. 3 houses, 2 administrative buildings, an educational institution, a workshop, and vehicles were destroyed.

Siversk direction

The invaders shelled Siversk with cannon artillery, killing a civilian, injuring another, and damaging a private house.

Pokrovsk direction

A woman was killed in Pokrovsk as a result of hostile strikes.

Rayske direction

Another civilian was killed in Rayske as a result of a drone attack.

Sloviansk direction

Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with a UAV and a Tornado S MLRS, injuring 2 people and damaging an apartment building, a hotel, a dormitory, an administrative building, and non-residential premises.















Damage

Pokrovsky district.

Three houses were damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district.

An outbuilding was damaged in Lyman, a house was damaged in Yarova, and Oleksandrivka. Three houses were damaged in Mykolayivka, 1 more was damaged in Rayhorodk and Malynivka. An industrial area was shelled in Sloviansk. In Petrivka Druha of Oleksandrivka district, 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 7 people were wounded, 2 houses, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged, and several cars were destroyed. In Kostiantynivka, 3 administrative buildings, 3 private houses, a business, and 6 vehicles were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

4 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 41 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 952 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 72 children.