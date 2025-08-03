Russian troops have advanced near Torske, Horikhove, Zelen Pole and Novopil - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near four settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), Horikhove (a village in the Pokrovske district of the Donetsk region), Zelene Pole (a village in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region), and Novopole (a village in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Torske



Horikhove



Zelene Pole



Novopil

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy advanced near Voskresenka, Shcherbynivka, Hryhorivka, and Shevchenko.