News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
Russian troops have advanced near Torske, Horikhove, Zelen Pole and Novopil - DeepState. MAP

Novopil map

Russian troops are advancing near four settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), Horikhove (a village in the Pokrovske district of the Donetsk region), Zelene Pole (a village in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region), and Novopole (a village in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Torske map
Torske

Gorikove map
Horikhove

Zelenoe Pole map
Zelene Pole

Novopil map
Novopil

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy advanced near Voskresenka, Shcherbynivka, Hryhorivka, and Shevchenko.

Author: 

Donetsk region (4219) Volnovaskyy district (246) Kramatorskyy district (445) Pokrovskyy district (635) Zelene Pole (7) Novopil (3) Torske (14) Horikhove (3) DeepState (203)
