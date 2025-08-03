Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak preparation of new meeting in Istanbul: There is agreement on exchange of 1,200 prisoners. PHOTO

Today, 3 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the negotiation track with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak, including the implementation of the agreements of the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul and the preparation of a new meeting.

Zelenskyy said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one of the key issues is the continuation of prisoner of war exchanges.

"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 people, work is underway on the lists. The NSDC Secretary reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians, finding out the data on each name.

Andriy Yermak reported on cooperation with key partners who help our diplomacy, including contacts with the American side, and on efforts to return children who were abducted and taken to Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and Umerov also discussed the next meetings of the Council and the topics of reports at the Council. In particular, the issues of preparing the energy sector and all our critical infrastructure for the heating season, as well as the development of Ukrainian air defence and our long-range strikes against Russian logistics will be considered.

"The audit of the implementation of the NSDC and the Stavka decisions is ongoing. Unfortunately, some decisions have not been implemented. This will be corrected immediately," the Head of State noted.