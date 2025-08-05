Ruscists strike Kostiantynivka with artillery: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Today, August 4, 2025, during the day, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy shelling with artillery.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, there were no casualties among the civilian population as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, damage was recorded to several civilian infrastructure objects: facades of multi-story residential buildings and a private house, the facade of the Kostiantynivka secondary school building, as well as gas pipelines.

"The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure," the city head emphasized.