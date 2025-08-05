ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11663 visitors online
News Photo Strikes on Kostiantynivka
443 0

Ruscists strike Kostiantynivka with artillery: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Today, August 4, 2025, during the day, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy shelling with artillery.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, there were no casualties among the civilian population as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, damage was recorded to several civilian infrastructure objects: facades of multi-story residential buildings and a private house, the facade of the Kostiantynivka secondary school building, as well as gas pipelines.

Read more: Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk, two men killed

Kostiantynivka after the shelling
Kostiantynivka after the shelling

"The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure," the city head emphasized.

Author: 

shoot out (14331) Donetsk region (4226) Kramatorskyy district (448) Kostyantynivka (282)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 