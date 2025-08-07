Asman Hadzhyiev killed during combat mission. PHOTO

On the front line, during a combat mission, 2025 graduate of the Odesa Military Academy, Asman Hadzhyiev, was killed in action.

This was reported by Serhii Bondarenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Class of 2025. One of the best cadets. He has ALREADY carried out combat missions while some fight from their couches with TCR. Asman Hadzhyiev- eternal glory! Always loyal!" Bondarenko wrote.

