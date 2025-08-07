Russian forces killed Olha Bordunova, head of mobile branch of Ukrposhta, in Donetsk region. PHOTO

An enemy drone killed Olga Bordunova, the head of the Ukrposhta mobile post office near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Ukrposhta, Ihor Smelyansky.

"Today is a difficult day in the Ukrposhta family. In the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk, we lost our colleague Olga Bordunova, the head of a mobile post office, as a result of enemy shelling. An enemy drone hit our vehicle, killing Olga and injuring our driver Pavlo. But he is doing better, and doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance," Smelyansky wrote.

According to the head of Ukrposhta, Olha died just a few days before her birthday. On 10 August, the woman would have turned 47.

"We express our sincere condolences to Olha's family and friends, her son. We wish them the strength to endure this unbearable pain. We thank the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 56th Brigade, who did everything possible to save Pavel and fought to the last to help Olha. This is another proof of our enemy's crimes - targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure," he added.

