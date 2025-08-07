Day in Donetsk region: Russians fired on settlements 26 times, two people killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians attacked the towns of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, the villages of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Yarova, and the villages of Bilokuzmynivka, Znamenivka, Ivanopillia, and Sukhanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, hostile FPV drones damaged a private house and a garage. In Svitlo, 4 warehouses were damaged. Three houses were destroyed in Shakhove.

Kramatorsk district

Critical infrastructure was damaged in Mykolayivka. A private house and 4 civilian cars were damaged in Znamenivka of the Oleksandrivka district as a result of a hit from a Gerbera UAV. In Oleksandrivka, 3 people were wounded, 6 houses, a car, and a moped were damaged.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with artillery, drones, and Smerch MLRS, killing a civilian, wounding two others, and damaging 4 private houses and a civilian car.

In Bilokuzmynivka, the occupiers hit a postal vehicle with an FPV drone, killing a woman and injuring the driver.

Three people were wounded in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, which was shelled by the enemy with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. Six private houses, a civilian car, and a moped were damaged.

Russia dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Ivanopillia, damaging 33 private houses.

In Kramatorsk, a Gerbera UAV damaged an apartment building. In Sukhanivka, Kramatorsk district, 13 private houses and a car were damaged as a result of a drone attack.

Lyman withstood 7 attacks by drones and artillery, damaging 6 private houses, a shop and three civilian cars. Russian troops attacked Yarovaya with KAB-250 and UMPB D-30 SN bombs, damaging 2 private houses.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.

