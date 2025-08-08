ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10097 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
866 3

Ruscists strike agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administation Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian troops hit the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise. Potatoes were stored there.

A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

See more: Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk (updated)

Russia attacked an agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region
Russia attacked an agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region
Russia attacked an agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region

Author: 

shoot out (14356) Chernihivska region (199) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (26)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 