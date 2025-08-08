Ruscists strike agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region: fire breaks out. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administation Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
The Russian troops hit the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise. Potatoes were stored there.
A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers.
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password