Ruscists strike agricultural warehouse in Chernihiv region: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administation Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian troops hit the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise. Potatoes were stored there.

A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

