Russians launch about 40 attacks on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, houses, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Dnipropetrovsk region has suffered about 40 enemy attacks during the day. Nikopol and Synelnykove districts were hit hard.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the aggressor used drones, shelled with artillery, and dropped munitions from UAVs in the Nikopol area. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under fire.



Three people were injured in the hostile attacks - men aged 45 and 68 and a 56-year-old woman.

Four private houses were damaged, two of which caught fire. Several other fires also broke out. An outbuilding, greenhouse, garage, car, gas pipeline, and power line were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the Mezhova, Pokrovske, and Malomykhailivka communities came under attack. The enemy used drones and a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

A woman was wounded. Fires broke out in a car, a building containing hay, and dry grass. An unused building was also damaged.

