Occupiers attack village in Chernihiv region with drone, injuring woman. PHOTO

On the evening of 8 August, Russian forces struck a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with a drone, injuring a civilian.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack was carried out on an ordinary household.

A 27-year-old local woman was injured and hospitalised. She remains under medical supervision.

In addition, a car was destroyed in the attack.

Chernihiv region

Chernihivska region (199) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (26)
