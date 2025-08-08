Occupiers attack village in Chernihiv region with drone, injuring woman. PHOTO
On the evening of 8 August, Russian forces struck a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with a drone, injuring a civilian.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the attack was carried out on an ordinary household.
A 27-year-old local woman was injured and hospitalised. She remains under medical supervision.
In addition, a car was destroyed in the attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password