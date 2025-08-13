ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
Occupiers shelled Nikopol region once again: fire broke out. Multi-storey building and car were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 13 August, Russian troops terrorised the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol and the Pokrovsk district were under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy launched FPV drones and shelled the area with artillery.

A multi-storey building and a car were damaged. A fire broke out.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lysak added.

Nikopol region after shelling
Nikopol region after shelling

According to the updated information, 2 more private houses caught fire as a result of yesterday's artillery strike on Nikopol. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

