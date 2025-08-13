Russian forces strike Kherson region: man killed in Komyshany, ambulance damaged in Beryslav district. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 August, at about 10:30 a.m., Russian occupants killed a resident of Komyshany, Kherson region, with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 64-year-old man. He sustained injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, in the Beryslav district, the Russian military attacked the base of the "emergency".

One of the ambulances was damaged by an enemy UAV strike.







Fortunately, there were no injuries.