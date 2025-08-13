ENG
News Photo Putin’s residence in Valday
12 air defence positions have been installed around Putin’s residence in Valday, - media. PHOTO

Around the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valday, 12 air defence positions have been set up. Most of them are "Pantsir-S1".

This is reported by "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET informs.

"Yandex" satellite imagery and photos from the "Yandex.Mirror" service were published.

The journalists note that Putin's alleged companion, Alina Kabaeva, and their children often spend time in Valday.

In 2023, "Proekt" reported on a house specially built for Kabaeva next to Putin's residence in Valday, which even had a separate railway line built for it.

The media reported that 12 such towers around Putin's residence are only five times less than the number of air defence positions that Radio Liberty, with the help of OSINT analysts, has identified since 2022 in Moscow and the Moscow region, which has a population of more than 20 million.

