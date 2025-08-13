Farmer kidnapped and $70,000 demanded: current and former military personnel detained. PHOTOS

A company commander of a military unit and a former serviceman illegally imprisoned a farmer in Dnipropetrovsk region. They demanded and received USD 70,000 from the victim for his release.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region.

Prosecutors of the Dnipro Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region, in cooperation with investigators and operatives of the Samarivskyi District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region, detained a group of people on suspicion of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 289, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in July 2025, a company commander of a military unit and a former serviceman, while in the village of Hubynykha, Dnipropetrovsk region, illegally deprived a local farmer of his liberty. They physically abused the man, handcuffed him and took him in his car to a neighbouring region. There, they demanded and received USD 70,000 for his release.

The offenders were detained in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the CPC of Ukraine.

During the authorised and urgent searches, the SSU seized mobile phones, starter packs, clothes, part of the money, as well as a car purchased for the victim's money.

Both detainees were served a notice of suspicion and motions to impose a custodial measure of restraint were filed.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Samarivskyi District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region under the supervision of the Dnipro Specialised Prosecutor's Office in the field of defence of the Eastern Region.

