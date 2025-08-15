ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10578 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
1 332 0

Consequences of ballistic strikes in Chernihiv region: agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of 14 August, Russian occupants fired ballistic missiles at a village in the Koryukivka district of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

The strike damaged an agricultural enterprise, as well as the roofs and windows of residential buildings.

A commission was working at the site of the arrival to assess the damage and record the losses.

Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements in five districts. There were 38 explosions.

There is destruction in the Semenivka district - these are ordinary houses.

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: educational institution, enterprise, fire station, sports club, pharmacy and shop damaged.. PHOTOS

Russia attacked Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles What is known
Russia attacked Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles What is known
Russia attacked Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles What is known
Russia attacked Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles What is known
Russia attacked Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles What is known

Author: 

shoot out (14387) Chernihivska region (200)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 