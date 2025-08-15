Consequences of ballistic strikes in Chernihiv region: agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTOS
On the evening of 14 August, Russian occupants fired ballistic missiles at a village in the Koryukivka district of the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
The strike damaged an agricultural enterprise, as well as the roofs and windows of residential buildings.
A commission was working at the site of the arrival to assess the damage and record the losses.
Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements in five districts. There were 38 explosions.
There is destruction in the Semenivka district - these are ordinary houses.
