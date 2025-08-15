Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked three districts. Two people were killed and seven more were wounded, including child. PHOTOS

On 14 August, Russians fired 49 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, using aerial bombs, kamikaze drones, and artillery. Almost a hundred civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions, shops and infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In the town of Dobropillia, a bomb attack left a man wounded and damaged a private house. A civilian was injured by a Russian FPV drone in Zolote Kolodyazh.

The enemy dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Virivka of the Bilozerka district, killing one person and wounding two others, including a girl born in 2014. Four private houses, an educational institution, and a car were damaged.

In the village of Dobropillia, two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of three Geranium-2 UAVs. In Sviatohorivka, an enemy bomb damaged a car, a warehouse, and 4 trucks

A multi-storey building was damaged in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk district

Russian troops shelled Lyman with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, damaging a private house. In Novoselivka of Lyman district, 5 private houses and 8 outbuildings were damaged. Oleksandrivka of Limanska TG suffered an artillery strike - 15 private houses and 7 outbuildings were damaged.

Andriivka was attacked by 9 Geranium-2 UAVs, which damaged a utility company, non-residential buildings, and an infrastructure facility. In Bilokuzmynivka, an FPV drone damaged a private house.

One person was wounded in Sloviansk, and 30 private houses were damaged. Two civilians were wounded in Zarichne. Two warehouses and a shop were damaged in Samarske of Novodonetske TG.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with a KAB-250 bomb and four FPV drones, killing a civilian travelling in a car, damaging 12 private houses and 4 cars.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

