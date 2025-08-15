ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded in Dniprovskyi district - in serious condition, two people injured in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

During the day on 15 August, Russian troops continued to strike at the settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region, with Dniprovskyi, Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

Dniprovskyi district

A 62-year-old man who was injured in a rocket attack has been hospitalised. Unfortunately, he is in a serious condition. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.

According to updated information, three cars were damaged.

Nikopol district

Nikopol district also suffered from enemy attacks. The aggressor attacked Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities. They used drones and artillery.

Two people were injured - men aged 41 and 23. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As a result of Russian strikes, an agricultural company, an enterprise, infrastructure, and 5 apartment buildings were damaged. A private house was also damaged, two more caught fire and were extinguished. A garage and a car were damaged.

Synelnykivskyi district

The Russian army also hit the Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities in Synelnykivskyi district with FPV drones. A private house and dry grass caught fire.

