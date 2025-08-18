ENG
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
1 665 1

USF units eliminated nearly 100 occupiers in 24 hours. PHOTO

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 751 unique enemy targets.

This is reported by the press service of the USF, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, the following targets were hit

  • 171 units of personnel, of which 97 were eliminated;
  • 20 vehicles and 16 motorcycles;
  • 23 artillery systems, 3 tanks and 7 armoured vehicles.

"In addition, 49 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles ('copter' and 'krylo') were destroyed, and 23 UAV operators' take-off points were hit. In total, 12211 targets were destroyed/injured during August (01-17.08), of which 2864 were enemy personnel," the statement said.

Results of the work of the SBS units

Author: 

