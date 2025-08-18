Throughout day, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs, drones and artillery: enterprise and houses damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 17 August, Russian occupiers struck dozens of times at Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the hostile attacks, an industrial enterprise, high-rise buildings, private houses and cars were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The aggressor terrorised the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted the district centre, Marhanets, Pokrovska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities," the official said.

As a result of the Russian attacks, an industrial enterprise, four multi-storey buildings, half a dozen private houses, outbuildings and a garage were damaged. A car and a power line were hit.

Dry grass also caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

The enemy fired from MLRS at the Pokrovska community in the Synelnykivskyi district. The occupiers directed a UAV at Mezhivska. Cars and a garage were on fire. Russian troops attacked the Novopavlivska community with a KAB. Infrastructure was damaged.

