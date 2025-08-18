Russian army struck Pavlohrad with missile and attacked the Nikopol region with drones and artillery. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad, causing a fire. The enemy also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts with FPV drones and artillery, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure and industrial facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

"At night, the enemy fired a missile at Pavlohrad. A fire broke out. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. He hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska communities," the statement said.

As a result of the attack on Nikopol district, damage was recorded on the territory of an industrial enterprise. Infrastructure, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

"The Russian army hit Synelnykivkyi district with drones. Namely, the Mezhivska and Mykolaivska communities.

Fires also broke out there. A transport company and a private house were damaged," Lysak said.

