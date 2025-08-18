Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: tried to hit critical infrastructure. 17 people were injured, including one teenager (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of August 18, a powerful explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne".

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

Before that, the Air Force reported a high-speed target on the regional center.

An air alert was declared in Zaporizhzhia region and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

The head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, Fedorov reported that the enemy tried to strike at the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. He made two strikes.

"Two people were injured. They are being provided with medical care," the statement said.

The head of the RMA noted that doctors continue to receive reports about the injured.

A little later, Fedorov reported two more wounded.

"There are already four wounded - the number of casualties as a result of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased.

They are being provided with all the necessary medical care," he added.

The number of people who needed medical assistance is increasing.

"Six people, two of them in serious condition, have been hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia medical institutions. These are the victims of the attack on the regional center," Fedorov said at 10:00 a.m.

Seven wounded - the number of casualties as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

"A man is hospitalized in serious condition. Priority work on eliminating the consequences of the attack is ongoing at the site of the hit," said Fedorov.

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 17.

