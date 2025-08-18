Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs, damaging houses and enterprise. PHOTOS
On 18 August, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"It was noisy in the Nikopol district during the day. The enemy attacked with FPV drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. A private house and a truck caught fire - the fires were extinguished. Another house and an outbuilding were damaged," said the head of the administration.
The Russian army also fired on Mezheva and Pokrovske communities in the Synelnykove district with drones.
A damaged agricultural enterprise. A car and a forest were on fire. The fire has been extinguished.
