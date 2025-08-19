13th Brigade of NGU "Khartiia" headed by Daniel Kitone (Cuba). PHOTOS

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia" is headed by Daniel Kitone (Cuba).

This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET informs.

During the ceremony, the brigade's battle flag was handed over to the new brigadier by Colonel Maksym Holubok (Altair), who currently holds the position of Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the "Khartiia" Corps.

"I am aware of the responsibility entrusted to me. I promise to be faithful to the oath, to preserve the military traditions, to take care of the personnel and to increase the glory of our unit," said Daniel Kitone, who previously served as a commander of one of the Khartiia's battalions, in his first speech.

First Brigadier Ihor (Kornet) Obolenskyi has been the commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" since April 2025.

