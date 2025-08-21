Enemy attacked Lutsk and region with drones and missiles, woman injured. PHOTO

During the night and in the morning, the Russians launched a combined attack on Lutsk and Volyn region. There were 12 enemy targets in total.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Rudnytskyi.

"The consequences are being clarified and, fortunately, there is no information about the dead and injured. There is some minor damage to buildings. All relevant services are already working on the ground," he said in a statement.

Later, the Volyn Oblast State Emergency Service reported that a 48-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

"A 48-year-old woman was injured in Lutsk during a morning enemy attack by glass fragments. She was in a shop in a suburban village. She was injured in the arm, leg and back and was hospitalised. The building sustained minor damage," the statement said.

It is known that the victim is the mother of a rescuer who was on duty in the regional centre that day.

