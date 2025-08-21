Russians destroyed medical vehicle in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region, with targeted strike. PHOTO

The Russians destroyed a car of medics in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region, with a precision strike.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked the vehicle with drones when it left to provide palliative care to a patient. At the time of the attack, the doctor was in the apartment and the driver was at the entrance. Fortunately, both remained unharmed.

Later, the Russians struck the community again. A civilian man was injured and hospitalised. Doctors are conducting the necessary examination and providing assistance.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three dead, six wounded, 92 civilian objects destroyed. PHOTO