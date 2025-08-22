Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts: houses, school and farm damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts with FPV drones, "Grad" rockets and aerial bombs. Residential buildings, a utility company, a gymnasium and economic facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol district, the aggressor attacked the district centre, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. They used FPV drones and "Grad" MLRS.

A utility company, two 3-storey buildings, and an unused house were damaged. A private house and a garage were on fire. Another 6 houses were damaged.

According to the updated information, a fire started in the evening as a result of an FPV drone strike on the Myrivska community. The fire destroyed a summer kitchen and an outbuilding. A private house was damaged.

In Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy fired at Mezhivska, Ukrainska and Malomykhailivska communities with drones. Pokrovsk community was hit with a KAB.

A farm, a garage and dry grass caught fire. The gymnasium was damaged.

