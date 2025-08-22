ENG
Russian FPV drones attacked Kupiansk: one man killed, several wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 August, at around 4:00 a.m., Russian FPV drones attacked the village of Kurhanne, Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 59-year-old man was killed in the attack. Three women aged 53, 60 and 62 were injured and suffered acute shock.

A private residential sector was hit, and a fire broke out. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

