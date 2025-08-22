Russian UAV stuck in trees few metres from high-rise building in Sumy. PHOTO

A Russian attack drone got stuck in the trees during an attack on Sumy. Its warhead was being disarmed by bomb disposal experts.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"Just a few metres from a multi-storey building, an enemy aircraft-type attack drone got stuck in the treetops. A mobile group of police explosives experts immediately arrived at the scene to neutralise the danger and prevent a tragedy.

The police had to use special equipment to take down the enemy drone. Having reached the drone, the explosives expert conducted an initial inspection and found that there was a powerful high-explosive warhead inside the body. The UAV was carefully lowered to the ground, after which it was taken to a specially designated place and destroyed by a controlled explosion," the statement said.

