Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk direction: awarded soldiers and discussed issues of additional supplies. PHOTOS

I work in the combat areas. The Pokrovsk direction is where it is most difficult. Where the defence of Ukrainian Independence and the Ukrainian Flag are not just lofty words, but a daily risk and a daily feat.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

First of all, he spoke with the servicemen who have been holding the defence of Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling the attacks of the superior enemy forces. The 25th Airborne Brigade, the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 32nd Brigade and the 155th Mechanised Brigade.

The Commander-in-Chief awarded the best soldiers for their steadfastness, bravery and exemplary performance of military duty.

"I worked at the command posts of the units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector. I listened to the reports of corps and brigade commanders on the operational situation. The situation is really difficult, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts in this area of the frontline. But we have to hold the line. We will provide assistance in organising combat operations. The issues of additional ammunition, drones and electronic warfare equipment have been resolved," the statement said.

"Our troops have successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages in the Donetsk region - Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, Volodymyrivka. Once again, I express my deep gratitude to my brothers and sisters in arms for their actions in these great, decisive days. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Ukrainian heroes!" - Syrskyi wrote.