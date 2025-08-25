Russian "Geran-2" UAVs attacked Sloviansk at night: administrative buildings hit. PHOTO

On the night of 25 August, the Russian military attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.

"Around 1:00 a.m., the city came under enemy fire once again," Liakh said.

Four "Geran-2" UAVs hit administrative buildings on Torska Street. Nearby high-rise buildings and cars were damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh added.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kushuhum community in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: infrastructure damaged





